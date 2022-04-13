Menu
Daniel R. King Jr.
1980 - 2022
BORN
1980
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
King, Daniel R. Jr.

Age 41

Daniel was born on August 13, 1980 and descended into his final journey on April 10, 2022.

Preceded in death by grandparents; cousin, J.J.; aunts, Tobie Mary Hanten and Julie Joy Hilario-Herin.

Survived by parents, Danny and Chris King; brother, Jimmy King; grandma, Sharon Lee; several aunts, uncles and cousins; beautiful nieces, Elise and Brooklyn King; and many, many great friends including but definitely not limited to Johnny, Jr., Lori, Dawn, Junior, Terron, Carmen, Crystal, Justin, Tommy and T. J., and so many more. Last but not least, best friend Luna, Danny's beautiful, white, blue eyed husky.

RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Friday, April 15, noon–1pm, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, both at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service and an extended obituary, go to the website below and click the King link on the obituary.

Memorials will be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
