Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jo Ann Kirlin. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Thompson-Kirlin; and his daughters and loves of his life: Maitland Thompson, Tierney Kirlin and Tadhgan Kirlin; mother-in-law, Sandy Sostack; uncles, Brian and Patrick Kirlin; cousin, Dennis Kirlin; and dear friends, Al and Jill Martinez.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home.
Bethany Funeral Home
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Sorry for your loss. Dan was an amazing man. He was a friend of Ron´s and coworker for many years. Praying for your family.
Teresa Fendley
Friend
June 27, 2021
We are all deeply saddened
by Danny´s untimely death.
We have many fond memories of Danny & his
three siblings(Kathy,Phil,and Keri)
when they lived here in Texas) and at family gatherings in Nebraska in
later years.
Our condolences & deepest
sympathies to Jennifer & her daughters,and to Danny´s siblings and numerous Kirlin cousins.
May you rest in eternal peace,Danny!
Uncle Pat and Aunt Pam
Patrick and Pam Kirlin
June 18, 2021
Cousin Danny you will be missed but will live on forever in our hearts! We have great memories of pony creek- lake Manawa and one of my favorites my record " little Red Corvette" which I know deep down you loved! All the food you would bring on Christmas Eve and your birthday to my parents! Love and miss you!
Jennifer Martinez
Family
June 18, 2021
Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories! Celebrate those times!! We are truly sorry for your loss.
Jeff, Renee' and Jaxson.
Family
June 18, 2021
Jeff, Renee and Jaxson Lehnen
June 18, 2021
Dan,
You have departed this world a bit early. The loss will leave your girls without the guidance, love, and perspective that only a dad can give. My heart goes out to your family. We will forever have the fond memories that we shared with you and the enormous Kirlin Klan. May you Rest In Peace Dan!
Linda Kirlin Wilson
Family
June 18, 2021
Danny will be sorely missed. I am so sorry for your loss. Some great memories in Dallas, as well as family reunions (Limburger cheese and water balloons). My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Take Care.
Love, Mike Kirlin