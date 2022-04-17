Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel F. "Dan" Kuchta
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory
Send Flowers
Kuchta, Daniel F. "Dan"

August 14, 1942 - March 10, 2022

He was preceded in death by parents, Norbert and Esther Kuchta; and brother, Dean Kuchta. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Beth James; three sons: Kelly, Shane, and Jay; sisters: Julie Arens, Carlene Barta, and Marietta Boatman; and brothers: Brian, Steve, Tony, Tom, Tim, Terry, and Delno.

VISITATION: Thursday, April 21st, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 22nd, 10:30 am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street, Omaha. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 23rd at 11am at St. Boniface Cemetery, Menominee, NE. Memorials may be dirercted to the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 "S" Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Boniface Cemetery
Menominee, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.