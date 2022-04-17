Kuchta, Daniel F. "Dan"
August 14, 1942 - March 10, 2022
He was preceded in death by parents, Norbert and Esther Kuchta; and brother, Dean Kuchta. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Beth James; three sons: Kelly, Shane, and Jay; sisters: Julie Arens, Carlene Barta, and Marietta Boatman; and brothers: Brian, Steve, Tony, Tom, Tim, Terry, and Delno.
VISITATION: Thursday, April 21st, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 22nd, 10:30 am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 "S" Street, Omaha. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 23rd at 11am at St. Boniface Cemetery, Menominee, NE. Memorials may be dirercted to the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.