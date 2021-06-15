Menu
Daniel Lorimer
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Lorimer, Daniel

July 7, 1941 - June 13, 2021

Dan served four years in the U.S.A.F. during the Vietnam War. Survived by wife of 46 years, Nancy Lorimer; sons: Justin and wife Amanda, Joshua; grandchildren: Kyle, Jonathan, Shiloh; brother, John F. Lorimer, Jr.; countless other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF DAN'S LIFE: Friday, June 18, 2021, at 5pm, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, June 21, 2021, at 9am at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Follow Me Ministries, P.O. Box 540826, Omaha, NE 68144. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dan was always such a kind, friendly man. I have many fond memories of the two of you Nancy. I am so sorry for this sudden and unexpected loss. Sending our love
Debbie Esser
June 17, 2021
Am praying for you all. Dan was a blessing!
Kathy Laughlin
June 15, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 15, 2021
Godspeed old friend. Soar high with the angels.
Gabriel Sandoval
Friend
June 15, 2021
