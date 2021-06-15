Lorimer, Daniel
July 7, 1941 - June 13, 2021
Dan served four years in the U.S.A.F. during the Vietnam War. Survived by wife of 46 years, Nancy Lorimer; sons: Justin and wife Amanda, Joshua; grandchildren: Kyle, Jonathan, Shiloh; brother, John F. Lorimer, Jr.; countless other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION OF DAN'S LIFE: Friday, June 18, 2021, at 5pm, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, June 21, 2021, at 9am at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Follow Me Ministries, P.O. Box 540826, Omaha, NE 68144. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.