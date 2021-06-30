To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
4 Entries
RIP Dan you will be missed dearly, you had such a loving heart to help. I appreciated your great friendship. You will definitely be missed by me. Have fun in Heaven with your parents, we're you can be loved again! Take care my friend, bless your ! Tux will miss you also.
Angie Parolek
Friend
July 6, 2021
R.i.p.Dan we had a lot of good time growing up in south O.i will remember you everything I drive past Hitchcock park.prayers to his family
Doug DIetrich
Friend
July 3, 2021
Rest In Peace
Deborah wolfe
Friend
July 2, 2021
My very deepest sympathy to Dan´s loved ones. May Dan Rest In Peace.