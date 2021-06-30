Menu
Daniel J. McAndrews
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
McAndrews, Daniel J.

January 15, 1969 - June 20, 2021

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
RIP Dan you will be missed dearly, you had such a loving heart to help. I appreciated your great friendship. You will definitely be missed by me. Have fun in Heaven with your parents, we're you can be loved again! Take care my friend, bless your ! Tux will miss you also.
Angie Parolek
Friend
July 6, 2021
R.i.p.Dan we had a lot of good time growing up in south O.i will remember you everything I drive past Hitchcock park.prayers to his family
Doug DIetrich
Friend
July 3, 2021
Rest In Peace
Deborah wolfe
Friend
July 2, 2021
My very deepest sympathy to Dan´s loved ones. May Dan Rest In Peace.
Cathy McAndrews Rupprecht
Family
July 1, 2021
