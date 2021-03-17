Menu
Daniel L. Owens
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Owens, Daniel L.

May 3, 1968 - March 8, 2021

He was dearly loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Kathy Owens. He is survived by his sister Patti Porter and brother Tom Owens; longtime girlfriend Angie Bush; four children: Brianna Owens, Jacob Owens, Brody Owens and Keaton Owens; and 1 grandchild. He enjoyed playing the drums, cooking and the Dallas Cowboys.

FUNERAL will be a Private Service. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. To leave condolences and for more information visit: www.bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services SW Chapel

6505 South 144th Street Omaha, NE 68137 ~ 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's hard to believe a year has passed. I can still see your face, wait yes there it is your smile and laughter when you'd walk through that door for work. You will always be remembered!
Sharon (Ford Storage)
March 8, 2022
I hold a treasure trove of fun memories spent with Dan and his mom, Kathy, during Dan's "Animal" days along with Bill Roundtree and 3D. There was never a dull moment and rarely ever a tear with those 2 crazy guys around! Dan knew how to live life to the fullest, and loved to venture into "new recipe" territory with his grilling. He will be greatly missed more than words can express, along with Kathy and Bill.
Karen Cole
Friend
March 18, 2021
Dan, your hard work and dedication will always be remembered. Thank you. Our deepest condolences go out to your family.
Andrew Lester
March 18, 2021
Condolences to Danny´s family and friends at this very difficult time .
Wendy and Tony Sofio
March 17, 2021
I thank everyone for there help and hope that anyone else who is going through a hard time like this can take a stand and get through it
Brody Owens
March 17, 2021
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
L L
March 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Dan's passing. My sympathy goes out to all of Dan's relatives and friends and especially to Jake and Brianna plus Dan's other kids. He was a good guy and always treated me nice.
Stephen Cotton
March 15, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 14, 2021
