Owens, Daniel L.
May 3, 1968 - March 8, 2021
He was dearly loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Kathy Owens. He is survived by his sister Patti Porter and brother Tom Owens; longtime girlfriend Angie Bush; four children: Brianna Owens, Jacob Owens, Brody Owens and Keaton Owens; and 1 grandchild. He enjoyed playing the drums, cooking and the Dallas Cowboys.
FUNERAL will be a Private Service. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. To leave condolences and for more information visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
