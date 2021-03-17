I hold a treasure trove of fun memories spent with Dan and his mom, Kathy, during Dan's "Animal" days along with Bill Roundtree and 3D. There was never a dull moment and rarely ever a tear with those 2 crazy guys around! Dan knew how to live life to the fullest, and loved to venture into "new recipe" territory with his grilling. He will be greatly missed more than words can express, along with Kathy and Bill.

Karen Cole Friend March 18, 2021