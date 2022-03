Patterson, DanielDecember 26, 1948 - March 23, 2022Survived by wife Barb; children Jason, Matt Patterson, Jessica Lohr ( Daniel) and Jacqueline Patterson (Justin O'Connor); grandchildren, Lucas and Deklan O'Connor; brother, Doug.VISITATION begins Wednesday 10am with a FUNERAL at 11am at the Mortuary.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com