Walton, Daniel C.June 4, 1997 - December 5, 2020Survived by his wife, Samantha Walton; mother, Dina Walton; siblings, Steven, Jessica and Jordan Walton; his dog, Frankie; his extended family and many good friends.Funeral Service Friday, 11:00am at the 72nd Street Chapel with private interment in Voss Mohr Cemetery. The funeral can be viewed online at https://boxcast.tv/view/daniel-cristopher-walton-ixexgrtm9yszwbzll9oy In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.