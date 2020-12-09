Menu
Daniel C. Walton
1997 - 2020
BORN
1997
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Walton, Daniel C.

June 4, 1997 - December 5, 2020

Survived by his wife, Samantha Walton; mother, Dina Walton; siblings, Steven, Jessica and Jordan Walton; his dog, Frankie; his extended family and many good friends.

Funeral Service Friday, 11:00am at the 72nd Street Chapel with private interment in Voss Mohr Cemetery. The funeral can be viewed online at https://boxcast.tv/view/daniel-cristopher-walton-ixexgrtm9yszwbzll9oy In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My condolences to the family
Chaye Brantley
December 9, 2020
Dan was truly a bright light and fantastic friend to anyone and everyone. I´m so grateful to have worked with him and Sam for a short period of time. Dan´s legacy of caring and compassionate giving will surely live on.
Francesca
December 9, 2020
I am deeply sorry for your loss. My condolences to the family.
Maria Wakefield
December 8, 2020
