Shafer, Danielle M.September 1, 1987 - September 14, 2021Omaha. Danielle Marie Shafer died on September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by step-father Thomas. Survived by husband Michael; son Gideon; father Terry; mother Marilyn; step-mother Teri; sisters, Heather and Kimberly; nephews, Christian and Graham; nieces, Lacie and Vivienne; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.VISITATION: 5pm Wednesday, September 22, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm at Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to University of Nebraska Foundation.