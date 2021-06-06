Pretends Eagle, Dannie Marie



July 22, 1987 - June 3, 2021



Dannie was raised in Winnebago, NE for most of her life, then moved to Norfolk, NE where she graduated High School. After High School she continued to further her education and attended college. For the past 12 years Dannie resided in Bellevue NE, where she worked as a dental assistant, raising her two children.



Dannie leaves behind two beautiful daughters, Tashina and Luvaya Lee; long-time partner, Phillip Lee; mother, LeeAnne Pretends Eagle; sisters, Amanda and Jessica Rave; three nephews; and two nieces. Also left behind were her brothers, Anthony, Lucas, AJ, Nate, and Tanner; and sister, Alanta. Dannie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Pretends Eagle Sr; her grandmother Sharleen Bird-Pretends Eagle; and her nephew, Deion Rave.



A Traditional Wake Service is being held at the Ho Chunk Center in Winnebago NE. VIEWING will begin Friday, June 4, until the FUNERAL SERVICES on Sunday June 6, at 2pm, with Caroline Bassette Officiating. Dannie will be buried in the Winnebago Cemetery.



