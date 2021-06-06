Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dannie Marie Pretends Eagle
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
Pretends Eagle, Dannie Marie

July 22, 1987 - June 3, 2021

Dannie was raised in Winnebago, NE for most of her life, then moved to Norfolk, NE where she graduated High School. After High School she continued to further her education and attended college. For the past 12 years Dannie resided in Bellevue NE, where she worked as a dental assistant, raising her two children.

Dannie leaves behind two beautiful daughters, Tashina and Luvaya Lee; long-time partner, Phillip Lee; mother, LeeAnne Pretends Eagle; sisters, Amanda and Jessica Rave; three nephews; and two nieces. Also left behind were her brothers, Anthony, Lucas, AJ, Nate, and Tanner; and sister, Alanta. Dannie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Pretends Eagle Sr; her grandmother Sharleen Bird-Pretends Eagle; and her nephew, Deion Rave.

A Traditional Wake Service is being held at the Ho Chunk Center in Winnebago NE. VIEWING will begin Friday, June 4, until the FUNERAL SERVICES on Sunday June 6, at 2pm, with Caroline Bassette Officiating. Dannie will be buried in the Winnebago Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ho Chunk Center
Winnebago, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was very saddened to hear only today of Dannie's passing. I enjoyed working with her and also seeing her as a patient. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rob McIntosh
Rob McIntosh
August 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Dannie and I worked together at Summit Dental Health. Dannie was a quick study, efficient and kept me on track. Prayers for her daughters. Hal and Mary Ritchie
Hal Ritchie
Work
June 9, 2021
My Condolences & Prayers for Comfort & Understanding are with the Family....
Ellen Scott
June 8, 2021
I´m so sorry to learn of this. I worked with Dannie for several years at Summit Dental Health. My thoughts go out to her daughters and loved ones.
Joey Enright
Work
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results