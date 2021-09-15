I miss you, Dad, I just miss you. I know I had you for a long time and now its Jeff and Jon's turn to have their Dad, but I still didn't have you long enough. How cruel God was to give us hope of more time only to snatch it away from us. All I wanted was one more Christmas, that's all, but I learned long ago that prayers like that don't get answered. I should have remembered that. I so miss your wisdom and your humor. I miss your phone calls to share a joke or some tidbit you thought I would find interesting. I miss knowing that no matter what I've done, good or bad, you always had my back, you were always there for me. I will miss sharing the love of horse racing passed down from Grandpa Allen to you, and from you and him down to me. I will have no one with which to rehash the glory of watching Secretariat win the Triple Crown, or relive the tragedy of the ill-fated Foolish Pleasure vs Ruffian match up. Your loss is made that much harder to bear because with you died stories of family members gone before you; especially my four Grandfathers; Kennedy, Stowell, Allen and Green as well as so many others; even up til the end you came up with stories about family members I had never heard before, even of my Mom's family. How many more did you have that I will now never hear? So many I only remember bits and pieces; not enough to pass on. The world is so empty without you in it, Dad. I will miss you forever.

Jolene Family November 10, 2021