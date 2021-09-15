Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny R. "Dan" Allen
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Allen, Danny "Dan" R.

August 13, 1943 - September 12, 2021

Survived by wife, LuJean Allen; daughters, Jolene and her husband Mike Penton, Becky and her husband Matt Nelson and grand daughter Leah. Visitation will be held 5pm-7pm Friday, September 17, 2021 at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. With a private family service at a later date. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary and Cremation Services

1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE. 68144 ~ 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I miss you, Dad, I just miss you. I know I had you for a long time and now its Jeff and Jon's turn to have their Dad, but I still didn't have you long enough. How cruel God was to give us hope of more time only to snatch it away from us. All I wanted was one more Christmas, that's all, but I learned long ago that prayers like that don't get answered. I should have remembered that. I so miss your wisdom and your humor. I miss your phone calls to share a joke or some tidbit you thought I would find interesting. I miss knowing that no matter what I've done, good or bad, you always had my back, you were always there for me. I will miss sharing the love of horse racing passed down from Grandpa Allen to you, and from you and him down to me. I will have no one with which to rehash the glory of watching Secretariat win the Triple Crown, or relive the tragedy of the ill-fated Foolish Pleasure vs Ruffian match up. Your loss is made that much harder to bear because with you died stories of family members gone before you; especially my four Grandfathers; Kennedy, Stowell, Allen and Green as well as so many others; even up til the end you came up with stories about family members I had never heard before, even of my Mom's family. How many more did you have that I will now never hear? So many I only remember bits and pieces; not enough to pass on. The world is so empty without you in it, Dad. I will miss you forever.
Jolene
Family
November 10, 2021
Mark Stowell
Family
September 23, 2021
Mark Stowell
Family
September 23, 2021
Mark Stowell
Family
September 23, 2021
We will Love and miss you Big Brother
Mark Stowell
Family
September 23, 2021
LuJean and family. So sorry to read of Dan´s passing. God be with you.
David and Ruth Melena
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results