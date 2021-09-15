Allen, Danny "Dan" R.
August 13, 1943 - September 12, 2021
Survived by wife, LuJean Allen; daughters, Jolene and her husband Mike Penton, Becky and her husband Matt Nelson and grand daughter Leah. Visitation will be held 5pm-7pm Friday, September 17, 2021 at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. With a private family service at a later date. For more details visit www.bramanmortuary.com
