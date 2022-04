Glazewska, Danuta Eva



April 15, 1943 - June 12, 2021



Danuta Eva Glazewska passed away June 12, 2021 in Omaha. She was born April 15, 1943 in Warsaw, Poland.



She leaves behind her son, Robert Glazewski; granddaughter, Ida Glazewska; sister Teresa Mieczkowska-Dzioba in Poland and twin sister Krystyna Schultz in Florida. Danuta was preceded in death by her husband, Wlodimierz Glazewski; and brother, Zbigniew Wilk.



Danuta survived 31 years in the Omaha area after receiving a liver transplant by Dr. Byers W. Shaw and two kidney transplants assisted by Dr. Sorrell at UNMC. Thanks go to their wonderful work, the staff at UNMC, New Cassel, countless Polish and American friends in Omaha.



GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday June 23, 1pm, at New Cassel Chapel. MASS: Thursday, June 24, 7pm at St. Stanislaus Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2021.