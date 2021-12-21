Ozaydin, Dan



December 20, 1955 - December 17, 2021



Danyal Robert Ozaydin, age 66, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away at his home on December 17, 2021 from a heart attack.



Dan was born in Omaha, NE, on Dec 20, 1955 to Dr. Ismail M. and Roberta (Gross) Ozaydin. He was a proud, lifelong community member of Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1974. After managing Sports Treds and driving the Council Bluffs Public Library Bookmobile, he worked at Peoples Natural Gas for over 20 years. He then joined Heartland Properties, where he had been a realtor since 2008. Throughout life, he was active in volleyball, softball, and basketball leagues, and shared his passion for golf with many. For the past 15 years, Dan was a loving and devoted partner to Deb Bass. His grandchildren, who affectionately called him Papa O, were the pride and joy of his later life. Dan never met a stranger, thanks to his well-known stories, "jokes" and thoughtful acts that befriended him to many. His memorable voice and playful spirit filled the room.



Dan was preceded in death by his father, Ismail M. Ozaydin, MD, in 1967, and mother Roberta Ozaydin in October 2021. Survivors include partner, Deb Bass, of Council Bluffs and her daughters Suzy (Cody Forristall), Tricia (Todd Fredericks), Joni (Jessie Booth); grandchildren, Lily Booth, Lucy Booth and Lincoln Forristall; brother, Steve (Diane Fackler) Ozaydin, of Council Bluffs; sisters, Jalle Metheny, of NE, and Julie (Lisa Gordon) Ozaydin, of Bolton, MA.; nephew, Henry I. Gordon-Ozaydin; and his many, many dear friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, December 22, from 4-8pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Thursday, December 23, at 1pm, both will be held at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Friends and family are invited to The Gathering Room at McCoy's after the service on December 23. The family urges the use of masks at the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dan & Dr. I. M. Ozaydin Scholarship Fund, the Midlands Humane Society or Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.