Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Ozaydin, Dan
December 20, 1955 - December 17, 2021
Danyal Robert Ozaydin, age 66, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away at his home on December 17, 2021 from a heart attack.
Dan was born in Omaha, NE, on Dec 20, 1955 to Dr. Ismail M. and Roberta (Gross) Ozaydin. He was a proud, lifelong community member of Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1974. After managing Sports Treds and driving the Council Bluffs Public Library Bookmobile, he worked at Peoples Natural Gas for over 20 years. He then joined Heartland Properties, where he had been a realtor since 2008. Throughout life, he was active in volleyball, softball, and basketball leagues, and shared his passion for golf with many. For the past 15 years, Dan was a loving and devoted partner to Deb Bass. His grandchildren, who affectionately called him Papa O, were the pride and joy of his later life. Dan never met a stranger, thanks to his well-known stories, "jokes" and thoughtful acts that befriended him to many. His memorable voice and playful spirit filled the room.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Ismail M. Ozaydin, MD, in 1967, and mother Roberta Ozaydin in October 2021. Survivors include partner, Deb Bass, of Council Bluffs and her daughters Suzy (Cody Forristall), Tricia (Todd Fredericks), Joni (Jessie Booth); grandchildren, Lily Booth, Lucy Booth and Lincoln Forristall; brother, Steve (Diane Fackler) Ozaydin, of Council Bluffs; sisters, Jalle Metheny, of NE, and Julie (Lisa Gordon) Ozaydin, of Bolton, MA.; nephew, Henry I. Gordon-Ozaydin; and his many, many dear friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 22, from 4-8pm; CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Thursday, December 23, at 1pm, both will be held at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Friends and family are invited to The Gathering Room at McCoy's after the service on December 23. The family urges the use of masks at the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dan & Dr. I. M. Ozaydin Scholarship Fund, the Midlands Humane Society or Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING
Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
Sadly, Steve & I were not in the USA when wonderful, intelligent, handsome, talented, funny, caring, & kind Dan passed away.
We will miss him so very much!! What a great childhood friend and neighbor.
Sincerely, Jean & Steve Regan
Jean (Mathiasen) and Steve Regan
Friend
January 7, 2022
I was so sorry to hear about Dan's sudden passing. Dan's Dad was our family pediatrician and when I was in CB a year ago, Dan came to our parent's family home and showed me a photo of his Dear Dad. My Mom had passed on December 17, 2020....one year before Dan.
My sincere sympathy goes out to all of Dan's family and friends.
The loss and grief is overwhelming and prayers are being said to comfort you.
Dan had a big heart and kind spirit like his Father. Rest in peace, Dan.
Cindy Golden-Burgett
Other
December 28, 2021
Prayers to the Ozaydin Family !!!
Had some good childhood memories.
RIP Dan
Debra Hendrix (Dugdale)
Friend
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dan´s passing. Our condolences go out to Deb, Steve, Jalle, Julie, and family. Had great times hanging out with Dan in CB, and hiking the Rocky Mountains with him. You will be missed. Farewell my friend.
Ron and Pam Clatterbuck
Ron & Pam Clatterbuck
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sorry for the lost to the family of Dan
Steve Bockenstedt
December 21, 2021
My deepest condolences Steve. Dan was one of the nicest guys I've ever met.
Sue Hamsa Heanue
Other
December 21, 2021
RIP big guy. Your smile lit up the room and your voice commanded attention. We both shared the same favorite Rolling Stones song.