Marsh, Darcel M.



May 4, 1955 - December 11, 2021



CELEBRATION OF DARCEL'S LIFE: Friday, 2-4pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center.



COMPLETE NOTICE LATER



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel



3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123



402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.