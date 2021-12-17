Marsh, Darcel M.



May 4, 1955 - December 11, 2021



Preceded in death by her father, Charles Santacrose. Survived by her loving husband, Ron Marsh; children, Bridgette (Tony) Grasso, Royce Hallett, Shannon (Jessica) Marsh, Joelle (Dakota) Drannen and Anthony Marsh; 8 grandchildren, one great-grandson; her beloved dogs, Jackson, Zoey and Abby; her extended family and many dear friends.



CELEBRATION OF DARCEL'S LIFE: Friday, 2-4pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel



3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123



402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.