Darcel M. Marsh
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Marsh, Darcel M.

May 4, 1955 - December 11, 2021

Preceded in death by her father, Charles Santacrose. Survived by her loving husband, Ron Marsh; children, Bridgette (Tony) Grasso, Royce Hallett, Shannon (Jessica) Marsh, Joelle (Dakota) Drannen and Anthony Marsh; 8 grandchildren, one great-grandson; her beloved dogs, Jackson, Zoey and Abby; her extended family and many dear friends.

CELEBRATION OF DARCEL'S LIFE: Friday, 2-4pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.