Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darielle Jerine Mackins-Chilaka
ABOUT
South High School
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Mackins-Chilaka, Darielle Jerine

October 22, 1975 - March 17, 2022

Darielle is survived by husband, Joseph Ifeanyi Chilaka Jr.; father, Darron J. Mackins Sr.; brother, Darron J. Mackins Jr. (Monique Summers); aunts, Ollie M. Cunningham, Ruthie Henderson, Mary Newton, Deborah Bristol, Anita Mackins, Karen Danyus, Paula Marion, and Doris Matlock; uncles, Leroy Bristol, Adrian Mackins, Donald Danyus, Felands Marion, Larry Matlock, Fredrick Marion, and Clarence Newton; great-aunt, Jennatte Marion; great-uncles, Freeman Marion, and Sammy K. Marion; father-in-law, Joseph Ifeanyi Chilaka Sr.; mother-in-law, Anthonia Chilaka; brother-in-law, Nonso Chilaka; sister-in-law, Ndidi Chilaka; nephews, Darron J. Mackins III, and Dewayne Mackins; nieces, Latranika Holmes, Nikita Travis, and Kate Mackins; great-nephews, Saliym, Salik, Christen, and DaMarrion; great-nieces, Kayvionna, Amelianna, Natalya, Dalia, and Kai; godfather, Joseph Michael Lee; godmother, Margerete Durant; her very special cousin, Shana; and a host of very special cousins and friends.

Darielle graduated from Omaha South High School and Clearfield Job Corps Center in Utah. She was a CNA, med aide, and obtained phlebotomy certificates.

VISITATION: Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9-10am, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am. BURIAL will follow services at Graceland Park Cemetery, 4720 S 42nd St., Omaha, NE 68107.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.