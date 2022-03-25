Mackins-Chilaka, Darielle Jerine
October 22, 1975 - March 17, 2022
Darielle is survived by husband, Joseph Ifeanyi Chilaka Jr.; father, Darron J. Mackins Sr.; brother, Darron J. Mackins Jr. (Monique Summers); aunts, Ollie M. Cunningham, Ruthie Henderson, Mary Newton, Deborah Bristol, Anita Mackins, Karen Danyus, Paula Marion, and Doris Matlock; uncles, Leroy Bristol, Adrian Mackins, Donald Danyus, Felands Marion, Larry Matlock, Fredrick Marion, and Clarence Newton; great-aunt, Jennatte Marion; great-uncles, Freeman Marion, and Sammy K. Marion; father-in-law, Joseph Ifeanyi Chilaka Sr.; mother-in-law, Anthonia Chilaka; brother-in-law, Nonso Chilaka; sister-in-law, Ndidi Chilaka; nephews, Darron J. Mackins III, and Dewayne Mackins; nieces, Latranika Holmes, Nikita Travis, and Kate Mackins; great-nephews, Saliym, Salik, Christen, and DaMarrion; great-nieces, Kayvionna, Amelianna, Natalya, Dalia, and Kai; godfather, Joseph Michael Lee; godmother, Margerete Durant; her very special cousin, Shana; and a host of very special cousins and friends.
Darielle graduated from Omaha South High School and Clearfield Job Corps Center in Utah. She was a CNA, med aide, and obtained phlebotomy certificates.
VISITATION: Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9-10am, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am. BURIAL will follow services at Graceland Park Cemetery, 4720 S 42nd St., Omaha, NE 68107.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 25, 2022.