Gerlach, Darin Dean
Darin Dean Gerlach, of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 53.
Loving husband of Beth Miller; beloved son of Marilyn Rosenbaum and the late Alfred Gerlach; dear brother of Alan Gerlach, and Brian (Carrie) Gerlach; brother-in-law of Steven (Kelley) Miller, Susan (James) Gaidos, and Robert (Tom Schwarztrauber) Miller; and is also survived by nephews, great-nephew and great nieces.
Darin had a very big heart. He loved having a good time and he enjoyed riding his Harley with Beth. Darin was intelligent with outstanding mathematical abilities, so the Information Technology field was a perfect fit for him. He worked as a software engineer for AAA. Darin was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorials may be made in Darin's name to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy. Services will be held at a later date. Visit Baue.com
.
Baue Funeral Home
St. Charles, MO | (636) 940-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.