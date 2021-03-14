Menu
Darin Dean Gerlach
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO
Gerlach, Darin Dean

Darin Dean Gerlach, of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 53.

Loving husband of Beth Miller; beloved son of Marilyn Rosenbaum and the late Alfred Gerlach; dear brother of Alan Gerlach, and Brian (Carrie) Gerlach; brother-in-law of Steven (Kelley) Miller, Susan (James) Gaidos, and Robert (Tom Schwarztrauber) Miller; and is also survived by nephews, great-nephew and great nieces.

Darin had a very big heart. He loved having a good time and he enjoyed riding his Harley with Beth. Darin was intelligent with outstanding mathematical abilities, so the Information Technology field was a perfect fit for him. He worked as a software engineer for AAA. Darin was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Darin's name to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy. Services will be held at a later date. Visit Baue.com.

Baue Funeral Home

St. Charles, MO | (636) 940-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
Beth, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers. We had a great time at FDR. Darin was a wonderful guy.
Karen Treloggen (Hinson)
Friend
March 15, 2021
Great guy- I worked at VIP car wash with Darin & last saw him at the Pipeline in 1994 right before the Sinatra concert at Aksarben
Jeff Jones
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Darin was a good guy. Hate seeing another classmate gone. Our prayers to his family!
Shari Wuster Rogers
March 14, 2021
