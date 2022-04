Burham, Darlene



January 26, 1928 - June 29, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Edgar Burham. Survived by son, David Burham; daughter, Jennifer Waggner (Kelly); granddaughter, Jordin Beltran; two great-grandchildren.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, July 2, at 10am at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.