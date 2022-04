I am sad for your family for Darlene's being called home to our Holy Father. When He calls, we must answer. I knew Darlene in the beauty shop fixing up her hair. I enjoyed our conversations very much. She spoke very lovingly about her family. I am thankful to have known her. I will send up prayers for you and Darlene. Sincerely, Jody

Jody Gallup Friend December 31, 2021