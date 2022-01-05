Moore, Darlene
October 30, 1943 - January 1, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Madeline (Schram) Hansen.
Survived by children, Duane, and Don (Angie); grandson, Dakota; siblings, Lois (Tony) Smith, Richard (Cindy) Hansen, and Jerry Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm at the Mortuary, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT in Fairview Cemetery.
MEMORIALS to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
