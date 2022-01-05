Menu
Darlene Moore
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Moore, Darlene

October 30, 1943 - January 1, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Madeline (Schram) Hansen.

Survived by children, Duane, and Don (Angie); grandson, Dakota; siblings, Lois (Tony) Smith, Richard (Cindy) Hansen, and Jerry Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm at the Mortuary, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT in Fairview Cemetery.

MEMORIALS to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No Washington Street

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Jan
10
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Jan
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
2 Entries
Duane, Don and family so sorry for your loss. Your mother was always nice to me. Prayers for you during this time.
Pam Moore
January 5, 2022
My deepest sympathy as you remember Darlene. She was a dear lady. I used to ride to work with her and Lois, and later worked with her at Union Pacific. My prayers are with your family.
Mary Megel Barton
January 5, 2022
