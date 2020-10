Safley, Darlene



January 4, 1933 - October 17, 2020



Survived by children, Reg Wulf of Blair NE, Monte and Pam Wulf of Blair, Winifred and Rego Jones of Maryville MO, and Maurice Lee and Margaret Safely of St. Joseph, MO; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Private Services will be held. Burial in the Blair Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to the family, or First United Methodist Church in Blair.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.