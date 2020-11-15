Kryger, Darrell D.January 13, 1940 - November 10, 2020Preceded in death by first wife, Marie Kryger. Survived by wife, Patty; children, Debbie Klosterbuer (Bruce), Duane Kryger (Varla), Cindy Freeman, Jeff Kryger (Sharon), and Teresa Gray (Randy); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda and Donna (Ray); and brother, Keith Kryger (Anna)VISITATION begins Tuesday, November 17, 10am at West Center Chapel, with GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors to follow at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the familyHEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com