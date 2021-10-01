Menu
Darrell A. Koci
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Koci, Darrell A.

September 26, 1940 - September 28, 2021

Retired Nebraska State Patrolman after 30 years of service.

Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Wilhelmina (Meester) Koci, and four sisters. Survived by wife, Kaye Koci; daughters, Phoebe Little (Mark), Prudy Frazier (Eric); son, Stuart Koci (Michelle); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Karnatz; brother, George Koci, many other family members and friends.

CELEBRATION OF DARRELL'S LIFE: Saturday, October 2, at 4pm, with VISITATION to follow until 6pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.
I pray that you had a blessed time with all those who were able to gather on Saturday Oct. 2. We will look forward to the service in May and celebrate Darrell's life more then. Our condolences are with you Kaye and the whole family.
Dale Dyer
October 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Great memories of you and your family growing up. I babysat Phoebe when you and Darrell went out with my parents Larry and Dube. Prayers for you and your family.
Cindy Anne Barry (Gerlt)
Friend
October 1, 2021
