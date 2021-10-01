Koci, Darrell A.
September 26, 1940 - September 28, 2021
Retired Nebraska State Patrolman after 30 years of service.
Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Wilhelmina (Meester) Koci, and four sisters. Survived by wife, Kaye Koci; daughters, Phoebe Little (Mark), Prudy Frazier (Eric); son, Stuart Koci (Michelle); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Karnatz; brother, George Koci, many other family members and friends.
CELEBRATION OF DARRELL'S LIFE: Saturday, October 2, at 4pm, with VISITATION to follow until 6pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
