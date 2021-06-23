Menu
Darrell K. May
May, Darrell K.

Age 75 - June 20, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Margaret and Keith May; brothers, James and LaVern May. Survived by his caring wife of 36 years, Patty; children, Steve May, Connie (Mark) Warren, Rod (Michelle) Plisek; grandchildren, Aiden, Matt, Nicole, Erin, Makayla, Mitch, and Marshall; great-grandson, Carson; four legged companion, Suzy; many extended family members.

VISITATION Friday, June 25, 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, June 26, 10:30am at St. Matthew Catholic Church (12330 S 36th St). INURNMENT at a later date

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear about Darrell. My prayers go out to you and your family. Love you!
Debby Lewis
June 26, 2021
I´m very sorry to hear about Darrell, he was great. Many moons ago I worked for Papillion Keno, and he was the nicest regular there, always with a joke and a smile. He will be missed by many.
Colleen Dunn
June 23, 2021
