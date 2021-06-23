May, Darrell K.



Age 75 - June 20, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Margaret and Keith May; brothers, James and LaVern May. Survived by his caring wife of 36 years, Patty; children, Steve May, Connie (Mark) Warren, Rod (Michelle) Plisek; grandchildren, Aiden, Matt, Nicole, Erin, Makayla, Mitch, and Marshall; great-grandson, Carson; four legged companion, Suzy; many extended family members.



VISITATION Friday, June 25, 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, June 26, 10:30am at St. Matthew Catholic Church (12330 S 36th St). INURNMENT at a later date



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.