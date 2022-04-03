Polan, Darrell Lynn



May 24, 1946 - March 30, 2022



Preceded in death by son, Daniel; sister, Linda Haley.



Survived by wife of 58 years, Nancy; children: Steve Polan (Donna), Marybeth Christensen (Randy), David Polan, Deborah Bruce (Jerry), Little Darrell Polan, Michael Polan (fiancée Julie); many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; sister, Diane Bartek.



VISITATION begins Monday, 4pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, at the Mortuary.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.