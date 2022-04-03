Menu
Darrell Lynn Polan
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
Polan, Darrell Lynn

May 24, 1946 - March 30, 2022

Preceded in death by son, Daniel; sister, Linda Haley.

Survived by wife of 58 years, Nancy; children: Steve Polan (Donna), Marybeth Christensen (Randy), David Polan, Deborah Bruce (Jerry), Little Darrell Polan, Michael Polan (fiancée Julie); many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; sister, Diane Bartek.

VISITATION begins Monday, 4pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, at the Mortuary.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
