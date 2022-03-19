Renner, Darrell J. Sr.
June 15, 1958 - February 4, 2022
Surviving family includes sister, Carol J Montgomery-Taylor; niece, Cynthia L. Montgomery; nephew, Jay Myers; grandniece and nephews: Douglas L. Montgomery, Amani R. Sloan, Sean L. Sloan; and many close friends.
He will receive military honors and be interred at the new Omaha National Cemetery Columbarium (14250 Schram Rd) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1pm.
Reception to be at a later date. Please contact the family for info.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.