Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darrell J. Renner Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Renner, Darrell J. Sr.

June 15, 1958 - February 4, 2022

Surviving family includes sister, Carol J Montgomery-Taylor; niece, Cynthia L. Montgomery; nephew, Jay Myers; grandniece and nephews: Douglas L. Montgomery, Amani R. Sloan, Sean L. Sloan; and many close friends.

He will receive military honors and be interred at the new Omaha National Cemetery Columbarium (14250 Schram Rd) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1pm.

Reception to be at a later date. Please contact the family for info.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Darrell was a great man. He was always willing to help others as much as he could. He was always there when I wanted to hang out. And I will miss him greatly.
Wayne Yardley
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results