Piatt, Darwin W.
Age 79
Bellevue, NE. Survived by wife, Francisca "Fay"; daughter, Jennifer Piatt of Arlington, VA; sons, Zachary of Omaha, Michael (Jessica) of Helena, MT, Randy (Mary Ellen) of Columbus, OH, Sean of Omaha, and Cesar of Fairfield, CA; seven grandchildren; sisters, Jeanie Hodges of Loveland, CO, and Edith Costa of Columbus, OH.
FUNERAL Thursday 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors Thursday 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to: https://www.arrl.org/arrl-donation-form
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.