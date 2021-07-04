Menu
Darwin W. Piatt
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Piatt, Darwin W.

Age 79

Bellevue, NE. Survived by wife, Francisca "Fay"; daughter, Jennifer Piatt of Arlington, VA; sons, Zachary of Omaha, Michael (Jessica) of Helena, MT, Randy (Mary Ellen) of Columbus, OH, Sean of Omaha, and Cesar of Fairfield, CA; seven grandchildren; sisters, Jeanie Hodges of Loveland, CO, and Edith Costa of Columbus, OH.

FUNERAL Thursday 10:30am at the Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors Thursday 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to: https://www.arrl.org/arrl-donation-form Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
Jul
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Unbelievable that Darwin has passed on. I lost Richard in October. I know they are together in the great beyond causing spurious radio transmissions somewhere!
Patricia M. Arland
Other
January 24, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
