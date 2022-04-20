Greger, Daryl W.



February 3, 1941 - April 18, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Rudy and Florence; sisters, Sr. Eileen Greger, RSM, Rosemary, Dee and Lucille. Survived by wife, Cathy; sons, Scott (Marcy) and Chris (Melina); stepchildren, Marsha (Jacob) Carlson, Tamara Niemann and Molly (Greg) Garrison; 19 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Synowicki and Maureen (Bob) Bourne; many nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends Thursday, April 21st, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, April 22nd, 10:30am at West Hills Church (3015 S. 82nd Ave.) Interment: Evergreen.



Memorials will be directed by the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.