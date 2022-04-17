Menu
LtCol Usaf - Ret David A. Adams
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Adams, David A. - LtCol USAF (Ret)

August 21, 1920 - April 14, 2022

Age 101. Preceded in death by wife, Rita C. Adams; and daughter, Jean Marie Leiboff. Survived by sons, David Bruce and wife Mary Jo, Ronald M., Timothy J. and wife Phyllis, Thomas J. and wife Carla, and Joe and wife Vicki Adams; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, April 21, 5-6:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 22, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. To view live broadcast of Service, go to website below and click link on the Adams obituary. INTERMENT: Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to: St. Mary's Endowment Fund, Columban Fathers, or to direction of the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
