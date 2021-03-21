Grandpa, I miss you so much. You were one of my most favorite people. I´m going to miss telling you how much I liked whatever shirt you had on whenever I saw you and you telling me I was a genius and how I got my good looks from you.lol I´m just going to miss everything about you. I´m so thankful for all the memories we have together the last 22 years. Im also grateful that Kaycee was able to meet you and make memories with you as well. I know she misses her papa too. I know she´s going to miss sharing her cookies with you. I promise I will teach her the hog song like you wanted me to.lol We love you so much Grandpa. Can´t wait to see you again someday.

Brianna Tracy March 21, 2021