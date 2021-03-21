On March 16, 2021, David B. Anderson Sr., age 82, lovingly known as "Dave," peacefully passed at home surrounded by his loving family.
David was born in London, England and grew up in South Hampton. He served with the RAF (Royal Air Force) for 13 years and transferred to Offutt Air Force Base where he resigned. David was a devoted employee of United Airlines for 35 years!
Survived by his beautiful, loving wife, Donna M. Anderson (Loftus); his children: Kellien Anderson, Michaela Peterson (Norm), Shannan Coriano (Adam), David B. Anderson Jr. (Monica); 14 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed by his family both in the states and overseas! A memorial event will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send cards to Donna Anderson, 7544 Gertrude St., #239, La Vista, NE 68128.
Dad I miss you everyday - but I am so happy you are finally in heaven with your mom and family once again - until we meet again dad watch over me and us all All my love your daughter Kelly
Kellien Anderson
March 25, 2021
I only knew you for 10 years, but it seemed like I had known you my whole life. Thanks for always accepting me as family, and for the conversations about your life in the Armed Forces , that taught me more about world history, than a classroom could. You will be missed and you will be loved forever!
Adam Coriano
March 22, 2021
David Jr
March 22, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 22, 2021
Alexis
March 21, 2021
Grandpa, I miss you so much. You were one of my most favorite people. I´m going to miss telling you how much I liked whatever shirt you had on whenever I saw you and you telling me I was a genius and how I got my good looks from you.lol I´m just going to miss everything about you. I´m so thankful for all the memories we have together the last 22 years. Im also grateful that Kaycee was able to meet you and make memories with you as well. I know she misses her papa too. I know she´s going to miss sharing her cookies with you. I promise I will teach her the hog song like you wanted me to.lol We love you so much Grandpa. Can´t wait to see you again someday.
Brianna Tracy
March 21, 2021
I miss you grandpa. I find myself in tears when I think of the small things like, you calling Lyla, Winston Churchill or You bragging about the paper airplane I made you for your birthday what I was 9. You will never be forgotten and you will always be dearly missed and loved. Xx.
-Alexis
Alexis Tracy
March 21, 2021
Dad we love you so much.Its still hard to believe that you are gone.Im gonna miss your stories,your beautiful smile and you always asking me how I'm doing and feeling every time you see me.I will forever hold you close to my heart .I love you dad.Rest In Peace.xoxo
Shannan D Anderson
March 21, 2021
You are deeply missed Dad/Grandpa. I pray you have rejoined your family in heaven and fly with the angels. So many memories and reminders of you each day. We will always love you Dad! See you again someday.
Michaela Peterson
March 21, 2021
Dad, your presence will be missed but never fully gone. We know you are near when we tell stories of you. We can see you in the faces of your grandchildren. And we will hear you anytime somebody whistles or sings, much like you used to do. You will always be a part of our lives and we love you. Rest In Peace