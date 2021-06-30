Asher, David Harms



November 18, 1950 - June 26, 2021



Age 70 of Omaha. He was born in El Paso TX on November 18, 1950. David worked at Dairy Queen in Carter Lake and North Omaha and did various other jobs the last being at First Data.



David is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; and brother, James F. Asher. He is survived by his wife; Maryne; daughters, Jennifer Asher (Jessica Salvatore), Renae Rankin and Christine Asher (Ryan Asbeury); grandchildren, Bear, Grace, Ryland and Wyatt; sisters, Emilie Flemming and Susan Hrbik (Charlie); nieces, nephews, family and friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 6pm Friday, July 2nd, Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Josie Harper Hospice House.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.