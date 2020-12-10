Menu
David A. "Hippie Dude" Bahula
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Bahula, David A. "Hippie Dude"

August 24, 1954 - December 1, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Patricia. Survived by sister, Nancy Wells (Orby); brother, Brian Bahula (Dawn); niece, Brittany Bahula; nephews, Brandon Bahula and Nick Bahula; cousin, Linda Angeloff; and aunt, Millie Bahula.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, December 12th from 9:30am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Bohemian Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
12
Service
11:00a.m.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage
NE
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dave was the first friend I made when I moved to Omaha in 1973. We worked nights at Campbell Soup downtown. Of the hundreds of concerts I have been to, most were with D.J Dave. I cherish my memories with him.
Tim Stone
Friend
December 4, 2021
I just searched Dave's name, Sept. 16, 2021. This is a heart breaking find. Dave was the first friend I made when I moved to Omaha. We became very close and of all the many concerts I went to, most were with 'DJ' Dave. I was honored to be his first groomsman in his wedding to Rita Sparks standing with his best man John Hernandez. God Bless you DJ I love you like a brother.
Timothy C. Stone
Friend
September 16, 2021
Nancy - So sorry to hear about your brother Dave. Love and miss you and Orby. Take care of each other. Always and forever in my heart. C
Chris Nystrom
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dave. Though we lost contact, "I remember him well. He will always live in our thoughts.
Ron Luft
December 17, 2020
Dave was a good friend to many and a good employee for Wright & Wilhelmy Co.
Ron Hutchison
December 10, 2020
