Bahula, David A. "Hippie Dude"
August 24, 1954 - December 1, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Patricia. Survived by sister, Nancy Wells (Orby); brother, Brian Bahula (Dawn); niece, Brittany Bahula; nephews, Brandon Bahula and Nick Bahula; cousin, Linda Angeloff; and aunt, Millie Bahula.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, December 12th from 9:30am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. INTERMENT: Bohemian Cemetery.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.