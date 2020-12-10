I just searched Dave's name, Sept. 16, 2021. This is a heart breaking find. Dave was the first friend I made when I moved to Omaha. We became very close and of all the many concerts I went to, most were with 'DJ' Dave. I was honored to be his first groomsman in his wedding to Rita Sparks standing with his best man John Hernandez. God Bless you DJ I love you like a brother.

Timothy C. Stone Friend September 16, 2021