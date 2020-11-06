Dickerson, David Bruce
June 24, 1947 - November 3, 2020
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, November 9th from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors.
Complete notice later.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.