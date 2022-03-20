Chadwell, David William Jr.
Age 81
David William Chadwell, Jr., originally of Omaha, transitioned into eternal rest on November 15, 2021, at Transitions Lifecare in Raleigh, NC.
The Chadwell family extends an invitation to family and friends to join us for a CELEBRATION OF DAVID'S LIFE on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 2:30–4:30pm, at Lo Sole Mio Ristorante, 3001 S 32nd Avenue, Omaha.
Donations can be made in David's memory to: Muddy Paws Rescue, 527 Delong Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA, 51503; or, MuddyPawsSecondChanceRescue.com
; or, [email protected]
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
for the Chadwell family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.