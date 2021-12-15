Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David M. Chevalier
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Chevalier, David M.

April 18, 1955 - December 13, 2021

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18th from 10am to 11am followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am, all at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge Street, NE
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We will miss you Dave! You were a great part of our league and we all loved knowing you. You will be missed.
MOQ Golf League
Friend
December 18, 2021
I worked with Dave at Wausau Insurance for thirteen years. I am sorry to hear of Dave´s passing. He and I crossed paths in the insurance industry as recently as last year. I had no idea he was sick. Dave was an excellent insurance professional and good friend. My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends
Paul Bonham
Work
December 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dave's passing. I have known Dave since I started working with him in Omaha at Wausau Insurance back in 1988. My prayers to his family.
Doug Kuhlman
Friend
December 16, 2021
I have so many fond memories of our college years together in Lincoln and our SAE fraternity. Dave was a wonderful person and personality! I´m adding a picture from the last time a few of us got together in Lincoln back in 2014. How I wanted to repeat that get together again. Life doesn´t wait on us, live each day to the best of your ability. Prayers and condolences to Dave´s family.
Ken Kirchhoff
Friend
December 15, 2021
We are sorry to hear the passing of our friend & neighbor. Dave always offered a friendly smile & hello. Our heartfelt prayers to his family.
Bob & CARLA Bolter
Friend
December 15, 2021
International Spices
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results