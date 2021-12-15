I have so many fond memories of our college years together in Lincoln and our SAE fraternity. Dave was a wonderful person and personality! I´m adding a picture from the last time a few of us got together in Lincoln back in 2014. How I wanted to repeat that get together again. Life doesn´t wait on us, live each day to the best of your ability. Prayers and condolences to Dave´s family.

Ken Kirchhoff Friend December 15, 2021