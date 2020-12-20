Menu
David Roy Cumberledge
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Cumberledge, David Roy

August 27, 1943 - December 17, 2020

David Roy Cumberledge of Carter Lake, IA at the age of 77, passed on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Dave was born on August 27, 1943. He was raised in Brave, PA along with his parents, brother, and sister. On his family's land, there was a big red barn which was one of his favorite stops on his many visits back home.

At the age of 19, Dave followed his heart, which brought him across the country and to the love of his life, Rosalie, whom he married on January 19, 1963, and started their family in Minersville, UT. After teaching auto mechanics at a local college, he became the town's police officer, and later a restaurant owner, and then finally getting the "dream job" of working for Union Pacific Railroad which then began his family's journey across the US.

Shortly after arriving in Omaha, his railroad career came to an end and Dave opened his own towing company along with his new business partner Godzilla, the largest wrecker in the Midwest. His resilient work ethic and creativity allowed him to evolve his business into Battery Discount Shop and D & R Auto. D & R has grown from a small father and son's business to a successful multi-location operation. Dave worked alongside his family for over 45 years, every day, including the day he passed on. He was always the first one at work and the last to leave. His boys will carry on the lessons he taught them and the business he started. Through his success in business, Dave had allowed himself to travel to all 50 states, at least 20 countries, as well as owning many toys such as his beloved motorhome.

His proudest accomplishment though was his family. He leaves behind his wife Rose of 57 years; as well as their 6 children; 19 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren:

David Jr and Lisa Cumberledge, their children, Jake, Lindsey (Eli), Nick, Rianna, and grandchildren, Lena, Josie, and Averiella;

Stacey and Mike Mecseji, their children, LaTisha (Steve), Michael (Jenna), and grandchildren, Jayden and Maddy;

Daniel and Deanne Cumberledge, and their children, Kelli, Makenzie, Colton, and Chase;

Tiffany and Scott Anderson, their children, Gage and Ashley;

Ronald Cumberledge and Lesa Schewe, and their children, Courtney and Cory;

and Melissa and Al Zweerink, and their children, Calin, Elliott, Avery, Zane, and Xavier.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Elliott and Frieda; and brother, Donnie Cumberledge. He is survived by his wife, of 57 years, Rosalie; their loving family; and his sister, Sue (Jerry) Smith, and their children, Jerry Lee and Susan.

VISITATION will be held at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 1221 N. 16th Street in Council Bluffs, IA on Tuesday, December 22 from 5-7pm. The FUNERAL SERVICE will be at the Carter Lake Presbyterian Church on 3030 N. 9th St in Carter Lake on Wednesday, December 23 at 10am. The Burial Service will follow at Garner Township Cemetery in Council Bluffs.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Carter Lake Presbyterian Church
3030 N. 9th St, Carter Lake, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with your whole family! I am so very sorry for your loss! Sending big hugs
Sonya Mizer-Billy (Fisher)
December 23, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss and we are thinking about you and all your family in your time of sorrow.
West Family
December 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Dave , love and prayers to each of you , aunt Jo
Joretta Balsinger
December 21, 2020
James Kittell
December 21, 2020
We are heartbroken for your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Love you Bill & Jeanne
Bill & Jeanne Curfman
December 21, 2020
KRISTINE WILLIAMS
December 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the entire family. Sorry to hear of your loss.
Kris Richt
December 21, 2020
Good bye my ole friend...til we meet again, Carl
Carl Wilson
Friend
December 20, 2020
