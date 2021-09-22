Menu
David L. DeLanie
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
DeLanie, David L.

June 29, 1941 - September 20, 2021

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23rd from 6pm to 8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24th at 10am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Loretta T. Ramirez
Other
September 24, 2021
Will miss seeing and talking to Dave at Hy-Vee. I feel like he was part of our family.
David Schrum
Friend
September 23, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 22, 2021
