Distefano, David A.April 17, 1937 - December 13, 2020On Sunday December 13, 2020 David A. Distefano, loving husband and father of 3 children, passed away at the age of 83.David was born on April 17th, 1937 in Omaha, NE to Anthony and Annette Distefano. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp for 4 years. After serving in the Marines, David started his professional career and began his college education. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business at the University of Omaha graduating with the honors of Magnum Cum Laude.David married Juanita Ivey on December 3rd, 1960 at St. Joseph's Church in Omaha. This year they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Dave and Juanita raised three children; David, Bryan and Sherri.Dave worked at Precision Bearing Industry for 56 years. He started in the warehouse and worked his way up to Vice-President Sales, Special Accounts. He enjoyed his job and developed life-long friendships with many of his clients, many who called him "Mr. Wonderful."Dave's joy in life was spending time with his family and attended all of his children's activities. He also thoroughly enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to his vegetable garden. Many neighbors, friends, and business colleagues were recipients of his bounty of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and many other home grown vegetables. He would regularly visit his friends and former neighbors in south Omaha where he grew up, delivering fresh produce and groceries. He was affectionately known as "Dusty" to his friends and the families in his childhood neighborhood.He was known by all who met him for his generosity, kindness and sense of humor.Dave was preceded in death by his father, Anthony, his mother Annette, and his sister Beverly. He is survived by his wife Juanita, his 3 children, David (Belinda), Bryan (Denise), and his daughter Sherri (Frank), and grandchildren Amber, Chase, Jake, Caleb, Zach and Ashley and 2 great-grandchildren Everley and Mila, and his nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 18th 2020, at St. Patrick's Church 508 West Angus Road, Gretna, NE 68028. The services will include a viewing at 9:00 am, the Rosary at 9:30 am and the funeral service at 10:00 am. The burial service to follow at the Calvary Cemetery 7710 West Center Road, Omaha NE 68124.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of David Distefano at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Gretna.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St.Papillion NE 402-339-3232