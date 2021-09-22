Born on September 17, 1962, in Omaha, NE, Dave took his last Last Ride on September 15, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Virginia Domayer; and brother-in-law, Richard Bohbot. Survived by brothers and sisters: Debra, Michael, Robyn Bohbot, Mark (Linda), James (Kate), and Tricia; nieces and nephews: Sam and Stacie Stanfield, Rebekah, Timothy and Joshua Domayer, Jacob and Marissa Domayer; other brothers, Dave Marshall (Linda) and Tim Beebee (Sheri).
In his nearly 30 years as a bus driver for OPS, Dave safely transported 1000s of Special Ed kids to and from school. Dave also made numerous friends in his 25 years at Keith's BP and many more on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Memorials to family, First Responders Foundation or Toys for Tots.
VISITATION begins Friday, September 24, at 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 8pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 3809 N 90th Street Omaha, NE. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, September 25, 10am, at St Thomas More Church, 4804 Grover St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery.
Family requests Dave Wear: Harley, Cubs, Bears, or favorite sports team and jeans.
Sponsored by Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel.
7 Entries
So sad to hear this. Great high school memories riding along in his white Challenger and then reconnecting over FB later in life. Every time I thing about buying a current model challenger I always think about Dave. That will be a little sadder now a days but I will carry those memories always. Thank you Dave for being such a good friend! Say Hi to my Mom and Dad! RIP buddy!!!
Tom Grimmond
October 14, 2021
I was so shocked to hear about Dave (Doc), he was a good friend from grade school and stayed friends throughout the years, he will be dearly missed. Ride hard. Ride free Doc! My sincerest condolences to the Domayer family.
. May you find comfort and answers for your many questions in prayer to the one who 'hears your voice in the morning'. Ps. 5:1-3
Bill M
Friend
September 26, 2021
going to miss talking to you
david anderson /david's electric
Friend
September 23, 2021
It is always sad to learn of the passing of a fellow Domayer considering how few of us there are in the USA. My prayers are with my cousins and other family members at this time of sorrow. So many years have passed since we all congregated in Templeton at Grandma's house for a holiday dinner.
Dennis
Dennis L Domayer
Family
September 23, 2021
Heaven has gained another Angel. I was incredibly sad to learn that Dave had passed away. So many of my happy childhood memories include spending time with him (and all of my Domayer cousins) when we used to visit Omaha and Manilla in the Summer. Nothing will be the same without him. I already miss his presence on Facebook. But I know that he and Aunt Gini and Uncle Bob will be looking out for all of you and sending love and guidance from Heaven. May your happy memories of Dave help you through this most difficult of times.
Suzan Ossino
Family
September 22, 2021
Words cannot express my sadness when I heard about Dave's passing. We are the closest in age and messaged regularly over social media. He was a wonderful man, with a huge heart, and will be greatly missed by all. My deepest condolences to to all his friends and especially his brothers and sisters. I know Aunt Gini and Uncle Bob were there to greet him home with open arms.
Beth Ossino
Family
September 22, 2021
Dave and his brother Mike were great neighbors in the Wynnewood neighborhood on 78th Terrace. I also, would see him at the BP service station and at the voting polls. We use to send each other Christmas cards. We had many positive conversations about the children in OPS, as I am a former educator. Dave will be missed. My condolences to the family?