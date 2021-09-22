Heaven has gained another Angel. I was incredibly sad to learn that Dave had passed away. So many of my happy childhood memories include spending time with him (and all of my Domayer cousins) when we used to visit Omaha and Manilla in the Summer. Nothing will be the same without him. I already miss his presence on Facebook. But I know that he and Aunt Gini and Uncle Bob will be looking out for all of you and sending love and guidance from Heaven. May your happy memories of Dave help you through this most difficult of times.

Suzan Ossino Family September 22, 2021