Omaha World-Herald
David C. Dragon Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Dragon, David C. Jr.

May 21, 1953 - March 6, 2021

Age 67. Served in the U.S. Army in both Germany and England.

Survived by son, Christopher Dragon (Fawn); grandchildren, Kendra, Zhonni, Azalea and Hunter; aunts, Rita Salucci and Mary A. Peterson (Stan); siblings: Larry Dragon (Janet), Teresa Deloa (Raymond), Greg Dragon, Nancy Grogan (Jim), and James Dragon; numerous nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines Monday, March 15th, 4:30pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Dragon obituary. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. Military Honors by U. S. Army National Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331. Memorials suggested to Nebraska Humane Society (https://www.nehumanesociety.org/).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Memorial service
4:30p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Big hearted guy.. R I P
Bobbie Valdez
March 12, 2021
I still remember the happy hippy pre army. A wonderful man will be missed
Nino Greco
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy
Suzanne (Dragon) Bartman
March 11, 2021
Our condolences to the family.
Dennis Dragon
March 11, 2021
