Dragon, David C. Jr.
May 21, 1953 - March 6, 2021
Age 67. Served in the U.S. Army in both Germany and England.
Survived by son, Christopher Dragon (Fawn); grandchildren, Kendra, Zhonni, Azalea and Hunter; aunts, Rita Salucci and Mary A. Peterson (Stan); siblings: Larry Dragon (Janet), Teresa Deloa (Raymond), Greg Dragon, Nancy Grogan (Jim), and James Dragon; numerous nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines Monday, March 15th, 4:30pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Dragon obituary. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. Military Honors by U. S. Army National Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331. Memorials suggested to Nebraska Humane Society (https://www.nehumanesociety.org/
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.