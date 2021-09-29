Fuchs, David Victor
Age 88 - September 25, 2021
Humphrey, NE, Died at the Norfolk Veterans Home, Norfolk, NE. Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Helen Fuchs of Humphrey, NE; their children and spouses, Jennifer and David Abboud of Woodbury, MN, Stephanie and Matt Severin, of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Sr. Airman A. William Abboud of Lakenheath RAF, England, Jack Severin of Lincoln, NE; sister, Clarice Preister of Humphrey, NE; sister-in-law, Carmen (Jack) McMahon of Central City, NE; and sister-in-law Nancy (John) Shadle of Columbus, NE.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Friday, October 1, at 10am at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. VISITATION will be on Thursday, from 5-7pm with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. VISITATION will continue on Friday, from 9am until Service time, all at the Church. The Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #80 Foltz Zuerlein and VFW Post #7725. Memorials may be directed to the St. Francis Parish and Schools or the Mary Helen Fuchs Scholarship Fund.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.