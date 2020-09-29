Menu
Omaha World-Herald
David G. "Dave" Kohrs
Kohrs, David G. "Dave"

May 14, 1941 - September 28, 2020

Omaha - David was born on May 14, 1941, near Johnson, NE. He was preceded in death by parents, Herman and Alice; and his sister, Betty. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda; beloved children, Steven (Mindee) and Michelle (José); and cherished grandsons, Aiden David, Isaac David, and another grandson due in December.

He is also survived by brothers, Keith (Lorraine) of Pueblo, CO; Sterling (Naomi) of Beatrice, NE; and brother-in-law, Robert Wemmer of Yutan, NE. David has many cousins, nieces and nephews plus many dear friends who also mourn his passing. His family wants to thank the loving and caring staff at Heritage Pointe Memory Support and staff at St. Croix Hospice for his wonderful care.

Private Family Only Funeral Service 10am Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4117 Terrace Dr., Omaha, NE. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery Elkhorn, NE. Please watch on Holy Cross Lutheran Church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries, 27416 Ranch Rd, Ashland, NE 68003 or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4117 Terrace Dr., Omaha, NE 68134.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
I was sad to hear of Daves passing. He was a very kind man, a great father, and had a great sense of humor. Condolences to the family.
Barb Wemmer
September 28, 2020