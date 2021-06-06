Greunke, David H.
February 12, 1970 - June 2, 2021
Bennington, NE. Survived by his wife, Kerry; daughters, Maria and Clara; parents, Delano and Rita of Omaha; parents-in-law, Ed and Nancy Frey; sister-in-law, Kim; and brother-in-law, Cody.
VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington. FUNERAL: Tuesday 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT: German Cemetery. Memorials to the Church.
