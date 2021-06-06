Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David H. Greunke
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary
15303 S 2nd St
Bennington, NE
Greunke, David H.

February 12, 1970 - June 2, 2021

Bennington, NE. Survived by his wife, Kerry; daughters, Maria and Clara; parents, Delano and Rita of Omaha; parents-in-law, Ed and Nancy Frey; sister-in-law, Kim; and brother-in-law, Cody.

VISITATION: Monday 4-7pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington. FUNERAL: Tuesday 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT: German Cemetery. Memorials to the Church.

Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

HADAN GOLDEN REICHMUTH

MORTUARY

Bennington, NE 402-238-2291
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear this. Way to young.
Bryan Rademacker
Friend
June 7, 2021
Although it has been many years since I worked with Dave at AIC, he was always a good man with a great sense of humor. I'll not forget the sound of his laughter since it was so often the way he approached life.
Gene Black
Work
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results