Of Gretna. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Gretna Chapel; SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 10:30am, at Standing Stone Bible Church, 321 S Highway 6, Gretna, NE. Interment: LaBorde Cemetery at Gretna, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation.
Dave was a classmate and friend, he always had a smile for everyone and he will be missed. We were out of town and unable to attend his funeral. Are thoughts are with you. Would love to know how to contact Rex and talk to him sometime. Joe can be reached at 970-520-2254
Joe & Kelly Schram
School
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I think about you guys all the time. Please know that you will be in my thoughts & prayers @ this time.
Reva Bily
Friend
September 17, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. I was on my deck just a few days ago thinking what a great job Dave did for me, very good workmanship. Besides, he was fun to work with and was always talking about you and the kids. He will be missed.