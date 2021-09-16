Menu
David A. Hartmann
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Hartmann, David A.

August 4, 1956 - September 13, 2021

Of Gretna. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at Gretna Chapel; SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, 10:30am, at Standing Stone Bible Church, 321 S Highway 6, Gretna, NE. Interment: LaBorde Cemetery at Gretna, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Sep
18
Service
10:30a.m.
Standing Stone Bible Church
321 S Highway 6, Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Dave was a classmate and friend, he always had a smile for everyone and he will be missed. We were out of town and unable to attend his funeral. Are thoughts are with you. Would love to know how to contact Rex and talk to him sometime. Joe can be reached at 970-520-2254
Joe & Kelly Schram
School
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I think about you guys all the time. Please know that you will be in my thoughts & prayers @ this time.
Reva Bily
Friend
September 17, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. I was on my deck just a few days ago thinking what a great job Dave did for me, very good workmanship. Besides, he was fun to work with and was always talking about you and the kids. He will be missed.
Larry Wolfe
Friend
September 16, 2021
