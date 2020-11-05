Karnes, David Kemp
December 12, 1948 - October 25, 2020
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, November 6th from 3pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, Nov. 7th at 10am at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood. MASKS REQUIRED. Family Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. To view live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.