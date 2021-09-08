Krause, David A.



February 3, 1944 - September 2, 2021



Survived by loving and devoted wife: Pamela Krause; children: Aaron (Debbie) Krause (grandchildren: Henry, Charlie, William and Mary Krause); Molly Wynn (grandchildren: Tyler and Sophia Wynn); Eric (Lisa) Rubedew (grandchildren: Evelyn Ledonne-Rubedew); Ashley Krause, and Hayley Krause (Traviss Dorris); and siblings: Ralph Krause Jr. (Janice), and Jeanene (Rod) Smith. Preceded in death by parents: Ralph Krause Sr. and Rose Krause; and sibling, Jeanette (Dean) Ekberg.



SERVICE: 9:30am Saturday, September 11, Forest Lawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers direct memorials to the Lymphoma Society.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE | (402) 451-1000



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.