David A. Krause
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Krause, David A.

February 3, 1944 - September 2, 2021

Survived by loving and devoted wife: Pamela Krause; children: Aaron (Debbie) Krause (grandchildren: Henry, Charlie, William and Mary Krause); Molly Wynn (grandchildren: Tyler and Sophia Wynn); Eric (Lisa) Rubedew (grandchildren: Evelyn Ledonne-Rubedew); Ashley Krause, and Hayley Krause (Traviss Dorris); and siblings: Ralph Krause Jr. (Janice), and Jeanene (Rod) Smith. Preceded in death by parents: Ralph Krause Sr. and Rose Krause; and sibling, Jeanette (Dean) Ekberg.

SERVICE: 9:30am Saturday, September 11, Forest Lawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers direct memorials to the Lymphoma Society.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Service
9:30a.m.
