David L. "D.J." Shire Jr.
Shire, David L. Jr. "D.J."

September 4, 1988 - September 18, 2020

Preceded in death by grandfathers, Carlos Navarro and Leland Shire. Survived by wife, Amanda; daughter, Kennedy; parents, David and Merlee Shire; sister, Christina (Mario); in-laws, Larry and Jacque James; grandmothers, Myrna Navarro and Sandy Shire; brothers-in-law, Jacob (Dallas); many, many other loving relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF D.J.'s LIFE: Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 4-10pm at Horseman's Park Club House (63rd & Q Street).

Memorials to D.J.'s family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
