Kroger, David M.
Age 80, of Wahoo, NE. Lifelong educator / superintendent.
Survived by wife, Eileen; daughter, Julie (Jerry) Breiner of Sioux City, IA; son, Marc (Angie) Kroger of York, NE; 3 grandchildren.
VISITATION: Sunday, noon-5pm, with family receiving friends from 3-5pm, at the Elkhorn funeral home. FUNERAL: Monday, 11am, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q St.) Private interment. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences and live stream at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
