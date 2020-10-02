Menu
David M. Kroger
Kroger, David M.

Age 80, of Wahoo, NE. Lifelong educator / superintendent.

Survived by wife, Eileen; daughter, Julie (Jerry) Breiner of Sioux City, IA; son, Marc (Angie) Kroger of York, NE; 3 grandchildren.

VISITATION: Sunday, noon-5pm, with family receiving friends from 3-5pm, at the Elkhorn funeral home. FUNERAL: Monday, 11am, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q St.) Private interment. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences and live stream at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Oct
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church
15005 Q St.
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
