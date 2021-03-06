Neighbors, David Alan



Age 65



David Alan Neighbors, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 3, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha surrounded by loved ones.



He was preceded in death by parents, Lois Ann Redding and John Edward Neighbors. Dave is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Kim (Jeremy); three sisters, Dee Olson, Denise Neighbors and Dorinne Awe; his sweetheart, Karen; Karen's daughters, Danielle (Lance) Norman, Rachel(Trent) Nystrom, Cassie and Alyssa Gilbert; 8 grandchildren; nephews, Joshua Lamb, Mathew (Mindy) Olson; niece, Melanie Mathis; and several great-nephews and a great-niece.



Dave was an avid collector and seller of model cars and great friend to all he met. Dave's laughter, kind heart, and sense of humor will always be remembered.



VISITATION: Sunday, 1-2pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, all at the funeral home. Services at 2pm will be livestreamed on Cutler-O'Neill website under Dave's obituary page, follow tribute wall.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 6, 2021.