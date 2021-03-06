Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Neighbors, David Alan
Age 65
David Alan Neighbors, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 3, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha surrounded by loved ones.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lois Ann Redding and John Edward Neighbors. Dave is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Kim (Jeremy); three sisters, Dee Olson, Denise Neighbors and Dorinne Awe; his sweetheart, Karen; Karen's daughters, Danielle (Lance) Norman, Rachel(Trent) Nystrom, Cassie and Alyssa Gilbert; 8 grandchildren; nephews, Joshua Lamb, Mathew (Mindy) Olson; niece, Melanie Mathis; and several great-nephews and a great-niece.
Dave was an avid collector and seller of model cars and great friend to all he met. Dave's laughter, kind heart, and sense of humor will always be remembered.
VISITATION: Sunday, 1-2pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, all at the funeral home. Services at 2pm will be livestreamed on Cutler-O'Neill website under Dave's obituary page, follow tribute wall.
Dave is and was one of the best friends anyone could ever have, He was my childhood buddy, we spent many hours and even days racing HO cars and building model cars together, Dave ... you will be missed my friend. My heart goes out to his family.
Michael Carey
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Dorrine and Josh my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.