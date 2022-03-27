Menu
David "Shane" Quinze
1970 - 2022
BORN
1970
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Quinze, David "Shane"

April 2, 1970 - January 30, 2022

David "Shane" Quinze was born on April 2, 1970 in Omaha to David Quinze and Marilyn Kreitler. He passed away on January 30, 2022.

The family will Receive visitors at 1pm on Saturday, April 2, at the West Center Chapel, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm.

The family invites all those who knew Shane to join them at Varsity Sports Bar (9735 Q St) at 7pm on Saturday to share memories and enjoy a final drink in honor of Shane. Food will be provided. In memory of Shane, attendees are encouraged to wear Van Halen t-shirts or shirts of their favorite band.

To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2022.
