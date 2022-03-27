Quinze, David "Shane"
April 2, 1970 - January 30, 2022
David "Shane" Quinze was born on April 2, 1970 in Omaha to David Quinze and Marilyn Kreitler. He passed away on January 30, 2022.
The family will Receive visitors at 1pm on Saturday, April 2, at the West Center Chapel, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm.
The family invites all those who knew Shane to join them at Varsity Sports Bar (9735 Q St) at 7pm on Saturday to share memories and enjoy a final drink in honor of Shane. Food will be provided. In memory of Shane, attendees are encouraged to wear Van Halen t-shirts or shirts of their favorite band.
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
